Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

CHMG opened at $42.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

