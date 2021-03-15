Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.
Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
CHMG opened at $42.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
In related news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.