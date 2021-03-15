Change Path LLC Takes Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Change Path LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $27.69 on Monday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

