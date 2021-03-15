Change Path LLC Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,363,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $368.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.32. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $370.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

