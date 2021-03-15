Change Path LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 486.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $949,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

