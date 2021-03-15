Change Path LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 67,605.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,842 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period.

BBRE stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60.

