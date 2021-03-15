Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 14,013 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 106,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

