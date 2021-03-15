Change Path LLC Buys 9,515 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Change Path LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,085,000.

HYD stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $62.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91.

