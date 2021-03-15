Change Path LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 360.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

