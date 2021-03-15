CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CESDF. Raymond James lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.05.

Shares of CESDF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.57.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

