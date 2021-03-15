CertiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.21 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $94.21 million and $7.20 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One CertiK token can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.68 or 0.00455151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00061577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00095235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.00566575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,486,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,743,448 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

