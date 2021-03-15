Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%.

CNTY stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.