Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.09

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 4449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $241,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

