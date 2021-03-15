Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $2,808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,095,000 after buying an additional 73,816 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $2,151,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

