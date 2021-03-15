CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the February 11th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
CIG stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.
A number of brokerages have commented on CIG. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.