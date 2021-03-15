CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the February 11th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CIG stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Get CEMIG alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CIG. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.