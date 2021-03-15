Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $48.60. Approximately 2,283,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,699,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 697.24 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Celsius by 559.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

