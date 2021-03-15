Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $48.60. Approximately 2,283,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,699,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.
CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.
The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 697.24 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Celsius by 559.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
