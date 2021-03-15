Celo (CELO) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Celo has a market capitalization of $694.88 million and $13.74 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00006598 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.07 or 0.00457231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00095553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.38 or 0.00538336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.