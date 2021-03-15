Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $152.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.