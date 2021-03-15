Cavalier Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Cavalier Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,014 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,073,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,564.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,727,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 760.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $76.33. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

