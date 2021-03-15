Cavalier Investments LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after buying an additional 6,162,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after buying an additional 1,416,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,064,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.58. 371,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,898,182. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average of $154.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.