Cavalier Investments LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

DHR stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.92. 15,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

