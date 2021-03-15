Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,121. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.82.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

