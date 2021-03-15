Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,840,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the February 11th total of 31,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castor Maritime stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 9.27% of Castor Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ CTRM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 146,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,725,953. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

