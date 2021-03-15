Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,586,976.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA opened at $286.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.