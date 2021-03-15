CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTS. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

PRTS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $78,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,496 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

