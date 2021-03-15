Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,972,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,673,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

