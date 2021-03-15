Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 46.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

NYSE:CCL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,198,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

