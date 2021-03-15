Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

