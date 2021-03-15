Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the February 11th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CPLP remained flat at $$10.17 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

