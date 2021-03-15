Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the February 11th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
CPLP remained flat at $$10.17 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
