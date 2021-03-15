CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$10.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

Shares of TSE CWX traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.83. 417,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$688.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$9.10.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

