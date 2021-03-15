Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cansortium stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.79. 282,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of Cansortium in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

