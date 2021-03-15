Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Trading Up 5.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.42. 896,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,225,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Specifically, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cannae by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Cannae by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cannae by 20.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

