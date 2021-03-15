Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 44.9% in February

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 11th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Canfor stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Canfor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.