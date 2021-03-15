Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 494,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the February 11th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cancer Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cancer Genetics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

