Canaccord Genuity Lowers GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Hold

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $5.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,981. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

