Canaccord Genuity Increases Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to $37.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HDIUF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$23.05 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

