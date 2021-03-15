Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$32.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$32.50 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cormark raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.18.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$26.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,265,003.93. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $406,840.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

