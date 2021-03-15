Canaccord Genuity Boosts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $24.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.94.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

