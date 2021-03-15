Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.28

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 135712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,842,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,956,000 after buying an additional 1,457,704 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 811,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cameco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,485,000 after buying an additional 256,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

