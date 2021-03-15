Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

