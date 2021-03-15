Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $747.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

