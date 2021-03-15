Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

