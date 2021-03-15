Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.05

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 22562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $831,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Caleres by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

