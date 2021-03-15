Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes $5.28 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $89.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

