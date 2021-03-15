Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,130,000 after acquiring an additional 398,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 433,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.10. 1,205,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,528,002. The company has a market cap of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.