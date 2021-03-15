Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,290. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

