Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 391,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. Eagle Point Credit accounts for about 1.9% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECC traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.48. 76,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,617. The stock has a market cap of $271.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

