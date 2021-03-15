Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.25.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,910 shares of company stock worth $39,708,663. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.76. 35,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.76. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.