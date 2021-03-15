Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $355.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.21.

BURL stock opened at $311.51 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $311.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.11 and a 200 day moving average of $233.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

