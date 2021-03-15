Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.