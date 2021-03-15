Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bunge by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,331 shares of company stock worth $22,580,747 in the last ninety days. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

